First Significant Snowfall of the Season (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne) – Ended

Nov 13, 2021 at 07:23
Environment Canada ended this special weather statement at 5:26 a.m.
Nov 12, 2021 at 18:41
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
First significant snowfall of the season expected today through Saturday morning.
By Saturday morning, snowfall accumulations will likely be between 5 and 15 cm with some regions locally seeing higher amounts.
The snow is expected to slowly taper to lighter snow or flurries by Saturday morning.
Driving is expected to be treacherous at times.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.
