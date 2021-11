APH: 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#608 – #632)

Algoma Public Health is reporting 25 new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#608 – #632), one from Central and East Algoma, and 24 from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Potential exposure 1 – Rockstar Bar

Public health is advising anyone who was at the Rockstar Bar, located at 864 Queen St. E, in Sault Ste. Marie on November 6, 2021, from 11:00 p.m. – 2:00 a.m. of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 2 – Porter flight

Public health is advising anyone who travelled on Porter Airlines flight PD 685 at 12:35 pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. Passengers who sat in rows 2-8 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.

Actions to take:

Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential exposures is asked to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Details of the confirmed cases: