Safer Communities Contribute to a Stronger Ontario

As Ontario marks Crime Prevention Week, the government is calling on Ontarians to get involved in their communities by taking a few simple steps to protect their own safety and make crime prevention a year-round habit.

Crime Prevention Week, which runs November 7 to 13, is an annual awareness event in partnership with the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police. It provides an opportunity to highlight the successful partnerships Ontario’s dedicated police have been able to create with local community organizations across the province to prevent crime and increase the safety and well-being of Ontario communities.

This year’s theme “Safer Communities, Stronger Ontario” is a reminder of the benefits that a collaborative approach to community safety and well-being can achieve and how community safety is a shared responsibility by every Ontarian which directly contributes to the strength and well-being of each community across the province.

“While crime prevention is an integral part of what police services do each and every day to protect us and our families, it does not rest on their shoulders alone,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “Everyone has a role to play when it comes to crime prevention. Together we can keep our communities safe and create a stronger Ontario for our families, our friends and our neighbours.”

Here are a few tips to help make crime prevention a habit and contribute to overall community safety and well-being:

Report suspicious activity to police

Have conversations with friends, family and neighbours who are more vulnerable or at risk to being taken advantage of such as elderly, adults or teens

Share safety information on community social media channels

Learn how to stay protected from cybercrime, online scams and identity theft.

“No one chooses to be a victim of crime. But when crime happens, it hurts. Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to reflect on what’s important to us, our families, and our communities. Crime Prevention Week is an opportunity for everyone to focus on preventing crime wherever we live in Ontario,” said Chief Gary Conn, President, Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.