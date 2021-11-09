Crime Prevention Week: “Safer Communities, Stronger Ontario”

The week of November 7-13, 2021 has been designated as Crime Prevention Week in Ontario. In partnership with the Government of Ontario’s Ministry of Solicitor General and OACP the Kirkland Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will place emphasis on crime prevention, community safety and well-being.

This year’s theme for Crime Prevention Week is: “Safer Communities, Stronger Ontario”.

We are fortunate to live in a province where crime is the exception rather that the norm for most people who live, work and enjoy all that Ontario offers.

No one chooses to be a victim of crime. But when crime happens, it hurts.

Crime Prevention Tips:

Call 911 if you witness a crime in progress

Anonymously you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Lock it or Lose it! Secure your vehicles and home

Thieves like easy pickings, so target harden your home with outside lighting, good locks, alarms and cameras

For more information on crime prevention programs go to Opp.ca.