Area Road Conditions – Nov. 8 at 6:25 a.m.

Nov 8, 2021 at 06:25
The following road conditions were taken from ON511. Wawa-news doesn’t take any responsibility for this information being correct given the large stretches of road being reported on, and the quickness that winter weather can change road conditions and visibility.
Be aware that weather and road conditions can change just around that curve ahead. Be prepared for that and the road closures that can occur.
All buses are running as scheduled at this time.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|good
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|Bare and dry road
|good
|101
|63km
|From Hwy 651 to Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|good
|144km
|From Shawmere River to Highway 651
|Bare and dry road
|good
|Hwy 17 South
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|Bare and dry road
|good
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|Bare and dry road
|good
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|Bare and dry road
|good
|Highway 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|Bare and dry road
|good
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|Bare and dry road
|good
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|Bare and dry road
|good
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|Bare and dry road
|good
