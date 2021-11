APH: 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#571 – #583)

Algoma Public Health is reporting thirteen (13) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#571 – #583), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, as well as a low-risk exposure.

APH is advising anyone who attended or worked the Soo Greyhound game on Friday, November 5th at the GFL Memorial Gardens, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. If you were there, you are advised to:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.

Details of the confirmed cases: