PSA: 7 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 & 3 low-risk public exposures

Algoma Public Health has reported seven (7) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#557 – #563), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. In addition, Algoma Public Health has advised the public of three low-risk exposures to COVID-19.

From the media release:

Potential exposure 1: Public health is advising anyone who attended or worked the Soo Greyhound game on Wednesday, November 3 at the GFL Memorial Gardens, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 2: Public health is advising anyone who attended the 11:00 am service at Bethel Bible Church, located at 686 Black Rd. on October 31, 2021 of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

Potential exposure 3: Public health is advising anyone who travelled on Air Canada, Flight AC 8203 on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19. Passengers who sat in rows 3-9 should contact their local public health unit for further information.”

Algoma Public Health states, “Any individual who was present on the date and times listed in the potential exposures is asked to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.”