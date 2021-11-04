Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

Nov 4, 2021 at 19:06
Hwy 17 in both directions from White River to Marathon – all lanes are reopened.
Nov 4, 2021 at 18:11
ON511 is stating that Highway 17 is closed from White River to Marathon because of a collision. Other sources state that there has been a collision at Rouse Lake.
“Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD. All lanes closed.
Hwy 17 closed from White River to Marathon due to a collision”
