Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN

Nov 4, 2021 at 19:06

Hwy 17 in both directions from White River to Marathon – all lanes are reopened.

Nov 4, 2021 at 18:11

ON511 is stating that Highway 17 is closed from White River to Marathon because of a collision. Other sources state that there has been a collision at Rouse Lake.

“Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions at ABITIBI PRICE RD-DOMTAR MILL RD. All lanes closed.

Hwy 17 closed from White River to Marathon due to a collision”

Brenda Stockton
