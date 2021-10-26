On October 20, 2021 at approximately 12:19 p.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual brandishing a knife on Panache Lake Road.
The complainant reported that they had just been attacked by a person with a knife. Police located and arrested one person.
As a result of the investigation, David HUNT, 52-years-old, of Espanola, Ontario was charged with:
- Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the CC
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC
- Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario of Court of Justice in Espanola on January 10, 2022.
Latest posts by OPP (see all)
- East Algoma OPP – Traffic Complaint leads to Impaired Driver being arrested - October 26, 2021
- East Algoma OPP – Arrest made again for break and enter - October 26, 2021
- Manitoulin OPP – Arrest made after attack on Panache Lake Road - October 26, 2021