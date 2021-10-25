Wawa Community Food Bank cancels 2021 Feed the Need

Volunteers at the Wawa Community Food Bank has cancelled the 2021 Feed the Need. The following letter was sent out yesterday, October 24, 2021.

Dear Friends of the Food Bank:

Due to the ongoing pandemic and current provincial (OVID guidelines, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Feed the Need again for this year. We are hopeful that we can hold the event in the spring of 2022 and look forward to working with you again in the near future.

If you would like to make a donation, have any questions, or require information you can get in touch with us via email: [email protected]; phone (705) 852-1414 or mail to P.O. Box 2001, Wawa, ON POS lKO.

Warmest Regards,

Volunteers,

Wawa Community Food Bank