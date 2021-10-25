APH: 6 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#504 – #509)

Algoma Public Health is reporting six (6) new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#504 – #509), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Two cases are of International Travel exposure, and the others are close contact. 1 case was tested October 22nd, 2 on Sunday, October 24th, and three were tested today. All are self-isolating.

There are now 28 cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District, in the Soo.