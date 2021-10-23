APH – 11 new cases of COVID-19 in SSM & Area

Algoma Public Health is reporting eleven (11) new cases of COVID-19 (#489 – #499), all from Sault Ste. Marie and area. Ten are of close contact, one is unknown. One case was tested October 20th, nine cases were tested October 22d, and one on the 23rd. All are self-isolating.
