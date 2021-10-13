LDHC – October Board of Directors Meeting

MEETING OF THE
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Of THE LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE
Date: Monday, October 18th, 2021
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Place: Videoconference
For additional information please contact Hannah Garland at 705-856-2335 Ext. 3210
