Notice – No Overnight Parking

NOTICE

REMINDER

NO OVERNIGHT PARKING

The Municipality of Wawa, By-Law No. 2513-11, Winter Parking becomes effective every year from October 15 – May 15. This by-law prohibits parking upon any street within the municipality between the hours of 1:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. It is also unlawful to park any vehicle, trailer or vessel on any boulevard in the municipality.

Any vehicle, trailer or vessel found contravening this By-Law will be removed at the owner’s expense and a fine will be imposed in accordance with the amounts established by By-Law No. 2513-11.

Daily storage fees for vehicles removed will also be levied against the item. All costs must be paid in full prior to the item being released to the owner. Please obey the law!

Dan Beach

Director of Infrastructure Services