APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#478) in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health has 1 new case­­ of COVID-19 (#478), from North Algoma. This case was reported Sunday, October 10th, 2021, and is of Exposure Category “unknown”, and the status is “under investigation”. The individual was tested October 8th, 2021.

Unknown exposure means the person did not have recent international travel or close contact with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known.

North Algoma encompasses the communities of Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, and White River.