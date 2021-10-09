OPP Investigate Fatal Collision on Hwy 144

On October 7, 2021 at 4:58 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck, Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) on Highway 144, near Marina Road in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 144 and collided with a northbound pickup truck, while passing. The SUV then collided with the southbound CMV.

The SUV became engulfed in flames, which was later extinguished by Greater Sudbury Fire Service.

Both the driver and passenger of the SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene while the driver of the CMV and pickup truck did not receive any injuries.

The highway was closed in both directions for approximately twelve hours to conduct the investigation.

The names of the deceased driver and passenger are not being released until next of kin is notified.

The OPP’s Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) and the Office of the Chief Coroner- Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS) are assisting with this investigation.