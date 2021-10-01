The transport and trailer has been removed from the ditch north of Wawa (first Catfish Creek bridge area), but it is anticipated that there will still be minor delays today as the lumber is retrieved.
Sep 30, 2021 at 13:30
At 1:30 the tractor has been removed, the trailer is still in the ditch, and Ministry of Transport is on scene. The southbound slow lane is closed for emergency workers,
Sep 30, 2021 at 09:42
There may be traffic delays on Highway 17 north of Wawa (first Catfish Creek bridge area) due to a transport carrying lumber from Hornepayne. The load is still on the trailer, but resting on its side in the ditch.
Wawa-news anticipates that there may be traffic delays as the transport is removed. Angelo & Sons from White River will be doing the removal.
- APH: 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Algoma - October 1, 2021
- Morning News – October 1 - October 1, 2021
- Possible traffic delays North of Wawa this morning – UPDATE - October 1, 2021