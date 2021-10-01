APH: 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health is reporting 3 new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#470 – #472), from North Algoma and area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River). All cases were tested September 30, 2021, are of close contact and are self-isolating.

Algoma Public Health doesn’t identify the community where these individuals are from despite the distance that they are from each other.