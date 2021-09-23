Four Huge Mining Dozers Coming to Argonaut!

Argonaut Gold has ordered four huge mining dozers from Liebherr at MINExpo 2021 that was held in Las Vegas for the Magino project. They have ordered One Liebherr PR 776 72t dozer and three PR 766 53t dozers.

The PR 776 72t dozer is huge, weighing 71,800 – 73,189 kgs (142,743 – 161,354 lbs), and can move up to 22 cubic metres (28.5 cubic yards) of material, with a Liebherr 12 cylinder, 565 kW D9512 A7 V-engine. Argonaut has also ordered three PR 766 53t that are only slightly smaller weighing 53,460 – 54,333 kgs (117,859 – 119,784 lbs) moving up to 13.60 – 17.00 cubic metres (22.23 cubic yards) of material.

The PR776 has a hydrostatic drive meaning that it has no gears, clutches and brakes to operate. This makes it easier for the operator, and also means that the engine has a longer service life – contributing to high performance, efficiency, lower fuel costs for this machine.

Liebherr-Canada says it will ensure that Argonaut Gold receives expert technical knowledge and experience through a partnership to maximise the performance of the dozers through the long term.

“Argonaut Gold is a capable, patient, yet highly dynamic business. We have been watching Argonaut’s vision turn into reality with a great deal of enthusiasm. When the opportunity arose to work with Argonaut Gold on the Magino project, it was quickly and unanimously agreed they were a strategic partner for Liebherr-Canada. We are thrilled to be providing our exceptional Dozer product and our world-class service to this transformational project and cannot wait to see the tracks hit the ground.” said Tom Juric, Divisional Director, Mining for Liebherr Canada.

The Magino mine property is a past-producing underground gold mine located 40 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Ontario, approximately 14 kilometres southeast of the town of Dubreuilville. “Magino is truly a valuable and strategic asset. By moving Magino forward, we are executing on our vision to transform Argonaut from a junior, relatively high-cost producer with short mine lives to an intermediate, lower-cost producer with long mine lives,” said Pete Dougherty, President & CEO of Argonaut Gold.

Liebherr is a German-Swiss multinational equipment manufacturer based in Bulle, Switzerland with its main production facilities and origins in Germany.The PR 776 is manufactured in Telfs, Austria. In October 2020, the 100th PR 776 was manufactured (began production in 2016).