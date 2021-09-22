Morning News – September 22

Weather

Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. High 15. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. 81,342 people (71.1%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2ha, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, out

WAW16 – .1ha, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 4 1 1 2

The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across most of the Northeast with the far north showing a low to moderate hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 20 1 1 6 12

The wildland fire hazard is low to moderate across the northwest region.

News Tidbits:

Don’t Forget -Vaccine Passports are in force today. This temporary measure is required to enter high-risk public spaces such as indoor dining areas, exercise facilities, concerts and sporting events, and other similiar occasions. People are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. Proof of vaccination will not be required for medical care, buying food from grocery stores, paying for your order, make a retail purchase, or accessing basic medical supplies.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, to provide an update on proof of COVID-19 vaccination certificates and Ontario’s vaccine rollout at 10 a.m.

At 10:30 Norm Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka will also make an announcement at Lofthouse Manufacturing in Burk’s Falls.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.