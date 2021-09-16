Northern New Democrats call for immediate action on Marten Falls state of emergency

Northern New Democrats Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay) and Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing) are calling on the federal government to take immediate action and to provide every resource needed for the community of Marten Falls that has declared a state of emergency after being left on their own with a broken water treatment plant, no water for days, and no drinking water.

“The federal government must take emergency measures now to help in the evacuation of the community and get water flowing back into Marten Falls. The entire community has been left without water including critical services like the nursing station, the school, and the police service.



This is compounded by the housing crisis and over-crowding that the community continues to endure that puts families at risk during this fourth wave. The federal government must act now to avoid tragedy and provide Marten Falls with 15-20 houses needed immediately as well as equipment to fight fires that are imminent in overcrowded housing conditions.



The community has been calling on the federal government for infrastructure investment for years. Instead of providing the funds needed to maintain the water treatment plant, train plant workers to keep people safe and provide housing, Justin Trudeau provided band-aid politics and empty promises to eliminate boil water advisories.



Marten Falls and First Nations families deserve better.



New Democrats will work in partnership with First Nations, end the boil-water advisories, and invest in Marten Falls and communities so families can have access to clean drinking water and safe homes.”