SE OPP Chapleau – Charges laid in Death of Leo Brunette

On September 12, 2021 at approximately 12:21 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a death at a residence on Cherry Street in Chapleau.

Police located the victim, Leo BRUNETTE, 62 years-of- age of Chapleau deceased.

As a result of the investigation, Jodi WHEELER, 57 years-of-age, of Chapleau has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC). The accused is currently in custody pending a bail hearing.

The on-going investigation is being conducted by the Superior East OPP Crime Unit under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). Also assisting is the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS).

There is no concern for public safety.

Any person with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Superior East OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.