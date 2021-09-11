Morning News – September 11

Weather



Showers ending early this afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Low 6.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 12 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:08 PM, September 8, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 79,794

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 69.7%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 6 2 5

The fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast region today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 56 0 1 10 45

The fire hazard is low across the region.

News Tidbits:

The Fall Festival which was scheduled for today has been postponed until tomorrow due to the rainy weather.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.