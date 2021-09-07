Morning News – September 7

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Significant rainfall expected today into Wednesday.

Weather –

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near Lake Superior late this morning and this afternoon. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Amount 10 mm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 except gusting to 60 near Lake Superior early this evening. Wind becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 overnight. Low 13.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are ten active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. Yesterday, APH reported the region’s 7th death related to COVID-19.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:25 PM, September 1, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,804

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.9%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 2 6

Sault Ste Marie 2 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the south side of Robertson Lake road near Karalash Corner.

The fire hazard is low across the Northeast Region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 72 3 1 10 58

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the region.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.