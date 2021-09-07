Breaking News

APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#434)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 (#434), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested Monday, September 6th, exposure category is unknown, and is self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.

 

Brenda Stockton
