APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#434)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 (#434), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested Monday, September 6th, exposure category is unknown, and is self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.
