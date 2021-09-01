Morning News – September 1

Weather

Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are sixteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (4:15 PM, August 30, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,347

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.5%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 1 2 5

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the entire Northeast Region this afternoon, except for an area between Deux-Rivières and Pembroke, including the eastern half of Algonquin Park which is showing a high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 79 6 2 13 58

The fire hazard is mainly low with a few areas of moderate hazard scattered across the region.

Effective September 1 at 12:01 a.m., the Restricted Fire Zone in effect in the Northwest Region will be revoked. Please continue to exercise caution when planning a campfire & follow all outdoor burning rules that remain in effect in Ontario until the end of the fire season (October 31).

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.

Alison Blair, Associate Deputy Minister, Pandemic Response and Recovery, Tim Lewis, Assistant Deputy Minister, Vaccine Strategy and Performance, and Amy Swenson, Director, Digital Identity, Office of the Chief Digital and Data Officer and Deputy Minister, will hold a technical media briefing via teleconference only on proof of COVID-19 vaccination certificates at 11:30 this morning.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.