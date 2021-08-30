Morning News – August 30

Weather

Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Becoming clear overnight. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are nineteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:30 PM, August 27, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,136

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.3%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 1 3 5

The fire hazard is low to moderate across the entire Northeast Region this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 79 6 2 13 58

Areas in the southern part of the region received significant overnight rainfall amounts. Fires in the Quetico Provincial Park area received approximately 14mm of rain to add to previous amounts of 5-15mm on Saturday. Several fires north of Ignace in the Dryden sector received between 20-50mm overnight.

The wildland fire hazard is low throughout the northwest region.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Fort Frances district and southern portions of Kenora and Dryden Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Disappointing to hear that the Fall By-Hands Festival has been cancelled for this fall. Organizers hope to have the Spring show, Saturday, April 30th, 2022.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year.