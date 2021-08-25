OPP Continue Search for Robert Aho

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Ontario Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains (ONCMPUR) shared a video on social media to seek the public’s assistance in a missing person case from Marten River.

Thirty-one-year-old Robert (Robbie) AHO left Land O’Lakes Cottages in Marten River on October 12, 2009. A few days after his disappearance, some of Robbie’s belongings were found along Highway 64 near Pozniak’s Lodge and Arthur’s Road. OPP members conducted a ground and air search along the Marten River area, but were not able to locate him.

Robbie is 5’7″ and about 165 pounds with a medium build. He is Caucasian, has blue eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a blue and white long-sleeved Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, blue jeans, a black vest, and a blue baseball hat. He was carrying a bag of his belongings and he may have changed his clothing. Robbie has epilepsy and had enough medication to last him a few days at the time of his disappearance.

An attached age progression forensic sketch shows what Robbie would look like at present time, 11 years after his disappearance. If you can help, please call your local police, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).