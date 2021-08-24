O’SHAUGHNESSY, Patrick William “Pat”

Passed away at his home in Wawa on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Dear father of Conor and Erin. Grandfather of Mckenna. A loving brother of Mike O’Shaughnessy (Nicole), Brian O’Shaughnessy (Sheila), Kathy Lenartowych (Ed), Tim O’Shaughnessy, Kelly O’Shaughnessy (Monique), Clancy O’Shaughnessy (Elisa). Predeceased by his parents Margeurite and Butch, brother Casey O’Shaughnessy, and sister in-law Sharron O’Shaughnessy. Pat will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will take place on September 2, 2021, at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by Pat’s family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, Ontario.