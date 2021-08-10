Morning News – August 10

Weather

Overcast. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. Humidex 30. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this eveniareng then light overnight. Low 16.

Satus of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are two active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today (Sault Ste. Marie and Area).

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (10:00 AM, August 9, 2021)

Doses administered to Algoma residents

Total doses administered – 157,853

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 74,499 / 65.1%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 10 0 0 10

The fire hazard is low to moderate in the majority of the Northeast Region this afternoon, except for the southeasternmost and the northwesternmost portions of the region which are maintaining a high hazard.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 114 13 3 11 87

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to high to extreme forest fire hazard conditions, effective 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 10, the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry has issued updated boundaries for a Restricted Fire Zone in the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay Districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Nipigon and Wawa Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone will be in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Council will be meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Government Announcements:

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.