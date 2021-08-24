East Algoma OPP – Threat Charges Laid

On August 22nd, 2021, shortly after 9:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to threats complaint at McCarthy Lake Boat launch south of the City of Elliot Lake.

Investigation determined an argument ensued between the two victims and another camper. The argument became heated resulting in the couple being threatened.

As a result of the investigation, Jeffrey COUSINEAU, 42 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (two counts).

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 5th, 2021