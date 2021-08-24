East Algoma OPP – 2021’s 25th Impaired Charge Laid

On August 24th, 2021, shortly after 11:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver that was all over the road and driving aggressively on Scott Road in the City of Elliot Lake.

Police located the pickup truck on Pearson Drive and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking to the driver officers determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

As a result of the investigation, Michael SAMPSON, 53 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Impaired-Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 5th, 2021