39th Wawa Salmon Derby Results

Pre-Derby Results
- Saturday, August 14th – Team #14, Real Leclerc & Yolaine Leclerc (14.95 lbs) – $100
- Sunday, August 15th – Team #21, Steve Morin (19.6 lbs) – $100
- Monday, August 16th – Team #36, Tom Moore & Mike Moore (17.7 lbs) – $50
- Tuesday, August 17th – Team #7, Spencer Moyle & Allan Moyle (15.5 lbs) – $50
- Wednesday, August 18th – Team #8, Sylvain Beaulieu & Mike Clancy (20.5 lbs) – $50
Largest Salmon of the Day
- Friday, August 20th – Team #7, Spencer Moyle & Allan Moyle (18.95 lbs) – $500, sponsored by TbayTel
- Saturday, August 21st – Team #28, Spencer Moyle & Allan Moyle (18.95 lbs) – $500, sponsored by JJAM FM
- Sunday, August 22nd – Team #48, Andre & Aiden Roy (19.45 lbs) – $500, sponsored by TransCanada Chrysler
Early Bird – Team #7, Spencer Moyle & Allan Moyle, $500, sponsored by Brookfield Power
Largest Salmon Awards
1st) Team #28 – 19.45lbs (caught Saturday) George Sherrard & Keith Kilty winning $3,000.00
2nd) Team #07 – 18.95lbs (caught Friday) Allan Moyle & Spencer Moyle, winning $2,000.00
3rd) Team #51 – 15.00lbs (caught Friday) David McClary, $1,000.00
4th) Team #17 – 14.30lbs (caught Friday) Yves Fortin & Eric Langelier, $500
5th) Team #51 – 13.90lbs (caught Friday) David McClary, $300
6th) Team #07 – 13.65lbs (caught Saturday) Allan Moyle & Spencer Moyle, $250
7th) Team #32 – 13.20lbs (caught Friday) Alex Colasacco & Rosemarie Colasacco, $200
8th) Team #41 – 12.95lbs (caught Friday) Nelson Bernier & Nicole Moran, $200
9th) Team #21 – 12.90lbs (caught Friday) Steve Morin, $200
10th) Team #22 – 12.10lbs (caught Saturday) Brad Charette & Darwin Wardell, $200
