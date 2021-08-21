Morning News – August 21

Weather

Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h increasing to 40 gusting to 70 near noon then becoming west 20 gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High 25 with the temperature falling to 20 this afternoon. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – A few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low 12.

Heat Warning:

White River – Dubreuilville- Manitouwadge – Hornepayne – Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake – Gogama – Foleyet – Agawa – Lake Superior Park – Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island – Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay, and areas as shown in red to the right.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are eight active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:05 PM, August 20, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 77,007

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 73.8%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 9 2 1 4

The fire hazard rages from low to moderate in the far north and from moderate to high for the rest of the region, with the exception of an area near Hearst which is showing an extreme hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 98 13 9 17 64

The wildland fire hazard is high to extreme in Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora and Thunder Bay sectors as well as the southern portions of Red Lake, Sioux Lookout and Nipigon sectors. Hazard conditions in the far north range from low to moderate due to recent rainfall.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

This is the International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, a day where we recognize, honour and support the victims and survivors around the globe whose lives have been forever changed by senseless acts of terror.

This is also the second day of the Wawa Salmon Derby, the first full day of fishing. The winning salmon weighed 18.95 pounds, and was brought in by Team 7/8 (Allan Moyle & helpers).