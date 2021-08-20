East Algoma OPP – Theft Charges Laid

On August 18th, 2021, shortly after 7:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a theft from a vehicle on Division Street in the Town of Blind River.

Investigation determined several items were stolen from a vehicle including some loose change. A description of two people was provided and a short time later, police observed the two suspects on Hamilton Street and arrested the duo for theft.

As a result, Austin MERCIECA, 19 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Possession of a Credit Card, contrary to section 342(1)(c) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC (two counts)

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on August 19th, 2021 and was released on a Release Order.

A 15 year-old from Blind River, was charged with:

Theft Under $5000 from a Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 14th, 2021.