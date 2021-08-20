East Algoma OPP – Assault Charge Laid

On August 16th, 2021, shortly after 7:00 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a family dispute at a residence on Hillside Drive South in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

Investigation determined two family members began to argue and escalated to an altercation with one of the siblings being physically assaulted.

As a result, Stuart MEAWASIGE, 54 years-of-age from Serpent River First Nation was charged with: Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on October 7th, 2021.