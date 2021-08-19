LDHCF Catch the Ace – Week 8 Winner is…

Congratulations to Tracy Amos, winner of Week 8 of the Foundation’s Catch the Ace Lottery!
The envelope (#13) she selected contained the Jack of Spades. Tracy won $189!
Monies from the Catch the Ace are used to enhance health care services at the Lady Dunn Health Centre.
Previous Winners:
Week 7 – Jeannie Desbiens, Envelop 19, Six of Hearts, $215
Week 6 – Nicole Imbeault, Envelope #6, King of Spades, $144
Week 5 – John Gagnon, Envelope #39, Ten of Diamonds, $189
Week 4 – Patricia Reeves, Envelope #22, Queen of Diamonds, $247
Week 3 – Marc Liard, Envelope #14, Two of Hearts, $184
Week 2 – Violet Overton, Envelope #42, Seven of Clubs, $278
Week 1 – Jean Desgagne, Envelope #8, Four of Clubs, $368
