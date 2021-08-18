Michipicoten Golf Club – Junior Golf Program

The Michipicoten Golf Club would like to take the time and thank the Rotary Club of Wawa. For several years, the Golf Club has been looking into providing youth the opportunity to start golfing at a young age without having the financial burden of fees and equipment.

Last year, the Golf Club introduced free golf to all youth 12 years and under. Even with this initiative, the concern brought forward was that parents did not have the equipment needed for their children to try the game. “Clubs can get expensive!”. The Golf Club also did not have an adequate number of golf clubs to allow this to happen. We needed to offer equipment to all age groups that varied in all sorts of sizes.

This is where the Rotary Club and their members generously came into play. Through our Rotary Application, we outlined our intentions to provide an affordable Junior Golf Program for the community and the Rotary Club decided they wanted to help the Golf Club with this endeavour. They asked how they could be of assistance, and we pointed out the lack of junior golf clubs available for younger youth to use and experience the game. The Rotary Club very quickly decided to help us with this issue and the members of the Wawa Rotary Club generously donated $3000 that has provided golf clubs for all youth to use. As a result of their generosity, youth 12 and under can use the Driving Range and play golf absolutely free anytime the club is open, provided they are accompanied by an adult.

Rotary’s kindness also allowed us to initiate our “Youth Introduction Clinic” every Monday evening of the summer. These two clinics run at 5pm and 6pm. Parents can call the Pro shop after 8 am on Tuesday to book a spot for the following week. Our intentions are to introduce youth to this wonderful game. These clinics provide a fun, informative way to get youth out and generate interest in the game. Parents are more than welcome to come and watch and /or assist with some of our younger youth.

This Program was enhanced by The Rotary Club’s continued support in our community. We hope to grow the game and what better way to do this than to get youth out together with family.

The Rotary Club of Wawa made it easier for everyone to play. Our thanks and appreciation go out to them and all of you who visit the golf club.

Remember….play with honesty and integrity but most of all… have fun.

With thanks and appreciation,

Michipicoten Golf Club