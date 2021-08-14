APH – 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and potential public exposure to COVID-19

Algoma Public Health has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 (#409 – #410), one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from north Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

Case #409 is of unknown exposure, is self-isolating, and was tested on August 12, 2021.

Case #410 is of close contact, is self-isolating, and was tested on August 12, 2021

In addition, Algoma Public Health is advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who ate inside at Uncle Gino’s Cafe & Ristorante located at 56 Second Line W, Sault Ste. Marie, on August 8, 2021, between the hours of 3:00 – 4:00 pm.

People who visited Uncle Gino’s Cafe & Ristorante on the date/time listed above are asked to: