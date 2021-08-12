Join our Livestream Butterfly Release to celebrate the live of a loved one!

Join us on August 25th at 2 p.m. via our Facebook Livestream to celebrate the life of a loved one!

The community is invited to purchase their own Painted Lady Butterfly kits to be picked up at the Lady Dunn Health Centre garden on August 25th between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Your butterfly kit will include a live butterfly, a butterfly treat, and instructions on how to release your butterfly.

Releasing live butterflies for a loved one is a unique way to honour and remember them. The release signifies freedom and happiness. This will inspire a memorable and unique experience to be cherished.

The LDHC Palliative Care Committee with be hosting a small gathering in the LTC garden for our residents, their families, and staff only, but we are excited to Livestream our event via our Facebook page “LDHC 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release” at https://www.facebook.com/LDHC-3rd-Annual-Memorial-Butterfly-Release-103296755368105 so that you can also be part of the celebration!

During the Livestream, you will enjoy musical entertainment and the live butterfly release, while being able to join in and release your butterfly in your chosen location.

Donate $20 per Live Butterfly Kit.

Tickets can be purchased through our event bright page “LDHC Butterfly” at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/162720428181

Butterflies must be ordered in advance. End date for purchasing your butterfly kit is August 20, 2021, but don’t be disappointed as butterflies are limited.

For further assistance please reach out to Troy Dereski at 705-856-2335 ext 3413 or Louise Needham at ext 3217 for assistance.