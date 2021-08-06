Recruitment and Retention Coordinator Contract

The North Algoma Medical Recruitment and Retention Committee (NAMRRC) seeks to onboard a Recruitment and Retention Coordinator

The North Algoma Medical Recruitment and Retention Committee (NAMRRC) is a collaboration of the Municipality of Wawa, Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa Medical Group, Wawa Family Health Team, and other community partners.

The NAMRRC’s mandate is to plan and implement an integrated approach to recruitment and retention of health professionals for North Algoma community.

The Recruitment and Retention Coordinator, through their network of contacts and professional association memberships, plays a critical role in developing and executing recruitment and retention plans, supporting the onboarding of qualified health professionals including locums, implementing college/university initiatives and facilitating other administrative duties and record keeping in support of the work of the NAMRRC.

Position Features

Independent Contractor

Part-time with a fixed rate of $30,000 per annum

Flexible Schedule: Days, Evenings and weekends

September 2021 Start date

Primary Functions and Responsibilities:

Provide support for the NAMRRC, by gathering of information/resources and coordinating logistics of the meetings

Work with and at the direction of the NAMRRC to:

develop and maintain a current workforce profile, including the identification of needs, vacancies, anticipated retirements, data base of contracts, etc. develop and implement a recruitment and retention strategy for physicians, nurses and allied health care professionals develop a comprehensive marketing plan for recruitment and retention including the development of online, social media and print materials, trade show booth, advertising plan, etc. support recruitment of physician locums and develop and implement a retention plan of activities and initiatives to show appreciation and encourage them to return support efforts for the recruitment of nurses and allied health care professionals for locum and full time practice opportunities provide input on organizational policies and procedures for reimbursement of expenses of recruits in accordance with ministry rules and guidance develop a budget for recruitment and retention activities for approval by the NAMRRC and track, monitor, and report on a monthly basis to NAMRRC develop an annual recruitment activity plan, and provide an annual report on activities undertaken to the NAMRRC



Be an enthusiastic ambassador for the communities of North Algoma, primary care and hospital

Be primary point of contact for potential physicians, nurses and allied health care professional candidates and develop a profile on each candidate

Be a concierge for locums: coordinate their accommodation, orientation, welcome basket, and be available during their stay for issues that might arise

Coordinate all activities associated with community assessment visits and tours; including handling the logistics of the candidate/family visit (visit agenda, appropriate invitations, designated activities, etc.)

Conduct follow-up with locums and candidates, and exit discussions as appropriate

Working with the NAMRRC, assist with coordination of resident placements

Work collaboratively with all community partners

Carry out other projects as required by the NAMRRC

Qualifications

Possess thorough knowledge of the North Algoma area and all it has to offer in terms of recreation, community amenities, education/school, and employment opportunities

Willingness to learn about the healthcare workforce needs of North Algoma

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Flexibility and adaptability

Excellent computer skills, with knowledge of the full Microsoft Office Suite

Social media proficiency

Demonstrated, high-level oral and written communication skills

Proven ability to work independently with limited supervision

Proven strong time management skills and ability to manage multiple priorities simultaneously

Strong team player

Bilingualism (French and English) an asset

One to three years of experience related to health promotion, project management, facilitation/partnership building, and/or marketing/communications, or other relevant experience.

Other:

Travel is a requirement of this position

A valid Driver’s License and personal transportation is required

Applicable insurance

Must be willing to relocate to North Algoma

Canadian Association of Staff Physician Recruiters (CASPR) membership

The application process is being administered for NAMRRC through Lady Dunn Health Centre. To apply in confidence, please send a cover letter and your resume outlining how your knowledge, experience and personal attributes are a good fit with the requirements of this position and NAMRRC to:

APPLY TO:

Human Resources, Recruiting

Lady Dunn Health Centre

E-mail: [email protected]

Please include posting # 021-021-2021 in the subject line.

The NAMRRC is committed to diversity, inclusion, and accessibility and encourages applications from all qualified applicants. Those requiring accommodation during the recruitment process should contact the Lady Dunn Health Centre Human Resources Services at (705) 856-2335, Ext. 3153 to make appropriate arrangements.