Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – August 4

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July and August, and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included please call 705 856 1518.
Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for: August 8th , 2021 – Eleventh  after Pentecost
2 Samuel 18: 5 – 9, 15, 31-33  David’s son Absalom dies.
Psalm 130                                    Out of the depths, I cry to God.
Ephesians 4: 25 – 5: 2               Do not let the sun go down on your anger.
John 6: 35, 41-51                       I am the bread of life.
To Ponder:   What feeds your Spirit these days?
                         Who or what is your bread of life?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 21  Used With Permission.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*