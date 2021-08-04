Happenings at Wawa First United – August 4

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July and August, and have distributed outlines for Morning Worship. If you would like to be included please call 705 856 1518.

Although we cannot meet for Worship you may like to read the Scriptures for: August 8th , 2021 – Eleventh after Pentecost

2 Samuel 18: 5 – 9, 15, 31-33 David’s son Absalom dies.

Psalm 130 Out of the depths, I cry to God.

Ephesians 4: 25 – 5: 2 Do not let the sun go down on your anger.

John 6: 35, 41-51 I am the bread of life.

To Ponder: What feeds your Spirit these days?

Who or what is your bread of life?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 21 Used With Permission.