1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#406) and potential public exposure

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 (#406), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. This individual was tested August 1st, is of unknown exposure and is self-isolating.

In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill located at 262 Frontenac Street in Sault Ste. Marie on July 31, 2021, from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.

APH asks that anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill on the date listed above are asked to: