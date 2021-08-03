1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#406) and potential public exposure

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 (#406), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. This individual was tested August 1st, is of unknown exposure and is self-isolating.
In addition, APH is advising anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill located at 262 Frontenac Street in Sault Ste. Marie on July 31, 2021, from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm, of a potential low-risk exposure to COVID-19.
APH asks that anyone who visited Chummy’s Grill on the date listed above are asked to:
- Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from potential exposure.
- Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.
- Seek testing if symptoms occur.
