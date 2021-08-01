BOLDUC, René “Barzout”

Passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the age of 71 years. Adored father of Linda Desbiens (Stephane), late Roberta Milne (Larry), Charles “Chuck” Frayn, Lila Frayn, Margaret “Mugs” Crack (Orel), Mitchell “Mick” Frayn and Jennifer Desmoulin (Denise). Loving and generous granddad of many and great granddad of 2. Loving uncle and friend to many, and a special uncle to his great nieces and nephews. René was predeceased by his parents. Dear brother of Jean-Paul Bolduc (Diane), the late Roland Bolduc (Yolande), late Rolande Bolduc and the late Thérèse Chevrier (late Henri). He is survived by his wife Olive.

Helpful and generous, René will also be remembered for being the life of the party.

At René’s request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. René will be laid to rest in his hometown of Opasatika.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.