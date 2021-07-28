MMCC Pop-Up Vaccine Clinic Today

The Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre walk-up clinic is happening today! Walk-up appointments are open from 1 to 3pm. The clinic is using Pfizer, so the clinic is open to anyone 12+. A health card is not needed to get immunized but if you have one, please bring it with you.
