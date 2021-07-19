Special air quality statement in effect for:
Chapleau – Gogama
- Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake
- Fort Hope – Webequie
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Greater Sudbury and vicinity
- Kapuskasing – Hearst
- Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney
- North Bay – West Nipissing
- Pickle Lake – Wunnummin Lake
- Red Lake – Ear Falls
- Sandy Lake – Pikangikum
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
- Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake
- Timmins – Cochrane
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa
High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.
Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will affect the area resulting in deteriorated air quality across much of northern Ontario.
Conditions are expected to improve tonight or Tuesday morning as winds shift to a more northerly direction with the passage of a cold front.
If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.
