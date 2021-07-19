Special air quality statement in effect for:

Chapleau – Gogama

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Fort Hope – Webequie

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Kapuskasing – Hearst

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney

North Bay – West Nipissing

Pickle Lake – Wunnummin Lake

Red Lake – Ear Falls

Sandy Lake – Pikangikum

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake

Timmins – Cochrane

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

High levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will affect the area resulting in deteriorated air quality across much of northern Ontario.

Conditions are expected to improve tonight or Tuesday morning as winds shift to a more northerly direction with the passage of a cold front.

If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.