Men’s Night Golf – July 15

(129 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Roger Gamache, Alex Gamche, Guy Lachappelle – 31
2nd : Francis Dechamplain, Jeff Amos, Spare – 31
3rd : Kevin Auger, Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier – 31
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Anders Dereski, Mike Laverne, Spare – 32
2nd : Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Spare – 32
3rd : Al Hardy, John Scott, Jeff Amos – 32
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 33
2nd : Alain Lacroix, Eric Levesque, Dimitri Levesque – 34
3rd : Lee Bryar, Adam Tomassini, Kyle Wood – 34
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Glen Williams, Joy McCoy, Gary Mercier – 35
2nd : John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers – 35
3rd : Mark McCoy, Rolly Lachappel, Paul Vachon – 37
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Jean Desgagne – 36
2nd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 36
3rd : Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin – 36
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Tanner Paddock, Cooper Moore, Jordan Baronet – 37
2nd : Joel DeChamplain, Darcey Pilon, Carl Chabot – 37
3rd : Ray Duchesne, Steve Duchesne, Jean Meloche – 38
7th FLIGHT:
1st : Scott Robinson, Paul Bernath, Jude Rutland – 39
2nd : Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 40
3rd : Ray Chevrier, Cory Purcell, Nick Begin – 40
8th FLIGHT: N/A
1st : Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 41
2nd : Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Chris Casavant – 41
3rd : N/A
9th FLIGHT:
1st : Dean Domich, Nathan Mitchell, Spare – 43
2nd : Dave Stone, Amadeus Stone, Cassius Stone – 40
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Al MacDonald
Norther Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Jeff Amos
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Roger Gamache
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Gilles Pelletier
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Anders Dereski
Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Gilles Pelletier
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jason Belisle
Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Billy Matheson
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Al MacDonald
Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Derek Chapman
Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Peter Russ
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jake Sanderson
Winner of Cash Draw $72.00: Taylor Vernier
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,419.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3290.00 + $129.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt ($309.00) – ($244.50 + $64.50) – 3 putters
Adam Tomassini, Bernie Erechook, Nathan Mitchell – Putt off will happen July 22nd
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
Happenings at The Golf Club:
THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT HAS SOLD OUT. Thank you to all who have supported this event over the years. This year looks to be FANTASTIC!
Our Par 3 – 2 person “BETTER BALL” team tournament runs July 30th. Start time is 6:30 pm. Registration is now open to anyone who would like to play it it. Limited to 72 golfers. Call the Pro Shop for details.
- Men’s Night Golf – July 15 - July 19, 2021
- Ladies Night Golf – July 14th - July 16, 2021
- Senior’s Golf – July 12th - July 16, 2021