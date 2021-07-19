Men’s Night Golf – July 15

(129 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Roger Gamache, Alex Gamche, Guy Lachappelle – 31

2nd : Francis Dechamplain, Jeff Amos, Spare – 31

3rd : Kevin Auger, Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier – 31

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Anders Dereski, Mike Laverne, Spare – 32

2nd : Al MacDonald, Derek Chapman, Spare – 32

3rd : Al Hardy, John Scott, Jeff Amos – 32

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 33

2nd : Alain Lacroix, Eric Levesque, Dimitri Levesque – 34

3rd : Lee Bryar, Adam Tomassini, Kyle Wood – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Glen Williams, Joy McCoy, Gary Mercier – 35

2nd : John Leadbetter, Scott Carruthers – 35

3rd : Mark McCoy, Rolly Lachappel, Paul Vachon – 37

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Jean Desgagne – 36

2nd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 36

3rd : Ray Brisson, Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin – 36

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Tanner Paddock, Cooper Moore, Jordan Baronet – 37

2nd : Joel DeChamplain, Darcey Pilon, Carl Chabot – 37

3rd : Ray Duchesne, Steve Duchesne, Jean Meloche – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Scott Robinson, Paul Bernath, Jude Rutland – 39

2nd : Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 40

3rd : Ray Chevrier, Cory Purcell, Nick Begin – 40

8th FLIGHT: N/A

1st : Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Spare – 41

2nd : Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Chris Casavant – 41

3rd : N/A

9th FLIGHT:

1st : Dean Domich, Nathan Mitchell, Spare – 43

2nd : Dave Stone, Amadeus Stone, Cassius Stone – 40

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Al MacDonald

Norther Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Jeff Amos

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Roger Gamache

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Gilles Pelletier

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Anders Dereski

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Gilles Pelletier

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jason Belisle

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Billy Matheson

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Al MacDonald

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Derek Chapman

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Peter Russ

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Jake Sanderson

Winner of Cash Draw $72.00: Taylor Vernier

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,419.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3290.00 + $129.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($309.00) – ($244.50 + $64.50) – 3 putters

Adam Tomassini, Bernie Erechook, Nathan Mitchell – Putt off will happen July 22nd

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Happenings at The Golf Club:

THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT HAS SOLD OUT. Thank you to all who have supported this event over the years. This year looks to be FANTASTIC!

Our Par 3 – 2 person “BETTER BALL” team tournament runs July 30th. Start time is 6:30 pm. Registration is now open to anyone who would like to play it it. Limited to 72 golfers. Call the Pro Shop for details.