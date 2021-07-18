Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 (#403), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested yesterday, Saturday, July 17th, 2021 and is self-isolating. The exposure category is of close contact.
Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#403) - July 18, 2021
- Traffic Delays on Highway 614 (Manitouwadge) - July 17, 2021
- Morning News – July 17 - July 17, 2021