Marathon OPP – Investigation into Barrick Gold Mine Fatality

On July 14, 2021 at 9:55 p.m. members of the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Superior North EMS responded to a report of a possible fatality at the Barrick Gold Mine, located approximately 40 kms east of Marathon on Highway 17.

Police attended the scene and were advised by medical staff that the victim was deceased.

The victim has been identified as 48 year old Troy CAMERON of Marathon.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has been initiated by the Marathon OPP in conjunction with the Ontario Ministry of Labour.

A post mortem will be conducted in Toronto in order to confirm the cause of death.

Any person with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.