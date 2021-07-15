Bruce Mines Man arrested in death of former White River resident.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested an individual in connection with what is now determined to be a homicide in the area of Fenelon Falls.

Officers responded to a call for assistance after a body was recovered from Sturgeon Lake on the morning of July 11, 2021. A post-mortem examination was conducted at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto. The deceased has been identified as 65-year-old Shirley Hatley of Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; former resident of White River, Ontario.

Norman MAY, 56 years of age, of Bruce Mines, Ontario has been arrested and charged with second degree murder remaining in custody after a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on July 12, 2021.

The investigation continues under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.